Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $139.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,223. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

