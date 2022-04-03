Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ford Motor by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,695,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,953,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

