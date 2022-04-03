Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,084.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,087,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,945,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $900.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $956.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

