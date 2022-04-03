Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.67. 3,066,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

