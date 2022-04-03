Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.40. 4,827,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

