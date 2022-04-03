Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.23.

Antero Resources stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

