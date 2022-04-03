Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $12,271,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 639,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 57,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

