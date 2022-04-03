Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $161.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

