Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

AGTC stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

