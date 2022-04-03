Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $2.28 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

About Applied Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.