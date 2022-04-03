AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $119.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.