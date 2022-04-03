ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

TSE:ARX opened at C$17.11 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.26 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

