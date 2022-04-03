Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 894,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.