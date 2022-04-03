Arcblock 24 Hour Volume Reaches $684,581.00 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and $684,581.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

