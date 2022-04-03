ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Head-To-Head Comparison

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Montauk Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Montauk Renewables $148.13 million 10.83 -$4.53 million ($0.03) -372.21

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Montauk Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.45%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Montauk Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Montauk Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16% Montauk Renewables -3.06% -1.79% -1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.