Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.58 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 190,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,876. The firm has a market cap of $665.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 71.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

