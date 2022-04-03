Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

