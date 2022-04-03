ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.36 and a 200-day moving average of $254.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

