ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.36 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

