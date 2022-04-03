ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,279,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

