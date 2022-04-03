ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

