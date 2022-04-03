ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Cigna by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 65,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $3,411,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $69,233,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $246.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

