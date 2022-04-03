ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $137.51 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

