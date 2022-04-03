ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day moving average is $361.74. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

