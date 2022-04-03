ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $821,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

