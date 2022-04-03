ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after buying an additional 227,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $256.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.70. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.