ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of OGE opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

