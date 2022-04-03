ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

