Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $5,200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

