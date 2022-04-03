Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.00 Million

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to post $532.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.10 million and the lowest is $523.60 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ARGO traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -283.98 and a beta of 0.98.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

