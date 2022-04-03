Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives C$3.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of AR traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 652,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,444. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$841.41 million and a P/E ratio of 25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

