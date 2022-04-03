Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.29.

Arkema stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Arkema has a one year low of $100.21 and a one year high of $152.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

