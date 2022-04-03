Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Up 8.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 12,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 729,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,394,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

