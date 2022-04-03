Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $96.97 and a one year high of $178.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

