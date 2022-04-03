Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $9.00. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 5,086 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTI)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.