Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $9.00. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 5,086 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

