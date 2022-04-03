ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its 200-day moving average is $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.