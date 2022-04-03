Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.30

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.31 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,902,998 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The company has a market cap of £43.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.46.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)
See Also
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.