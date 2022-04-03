Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $166.96 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 791,211 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $98,240,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.