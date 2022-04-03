Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 111,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,155 shares.The stock last traded at $22.48 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $34,414,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

