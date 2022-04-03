Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 82 ($1.07).

Assura stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.76. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

