Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $37.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 2,395,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,948. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $839.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

