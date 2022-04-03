Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.53.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 339,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 249.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 335,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,070 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

