Atlas Protocol Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $849,723.39 and approximately $80,340.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.09 or 0.07498543 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.05 or 0.99573234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

