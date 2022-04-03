AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
