AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AUDC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 77,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,303. The firm has a market cap of $818.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth $211,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

