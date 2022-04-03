Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1469321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$71.09 million and a PE ratio of -57.50.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

