Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

AUPH opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after acquiring an additional 433,205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

