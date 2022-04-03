Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.06.

Shares of ALV opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

