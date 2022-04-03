AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE AN opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.91.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

