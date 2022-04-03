AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. AutoWeb has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

